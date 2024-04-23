Zimbabwe: Chiefs Hand Simba Bhora Second Defeat

Bulawayo Chiefs' newest prized gem, Never Rauzhi was once again the difference as Amakhosi Amahle edged Simba Bhora 1-0 in an entertaining Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter yesterday.

With just over 10 minutes left of regulation time, the in-form Rauzhi found the back of the net from close range to hand Chiefs maximum points while the Shamva-based side could not find a way to come back into the game.

The difference making goal was Rauzhi's fourth of the season.

Despite the visiting Simba Bhora piling on the pressure towards the end of the match, Chiefs managed to hold on to their solitary goal and collect maximum points.

It was a game that, however, could have gone either way with both teams having their fair share of chances but Chiefs were the happier of the two sides at full time.

Amakhosi Amahle's assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu was impressed with the way his charges played against a strong Simba Bhora side following their defeat against Bikita Minerals last week.

Ndlovu was full of praise for the goal poaching Rauzhi, whom he believes has what it takes to be one of the best in the league.

"It was a very good match to watch as a neutral and coming today and winning the game against a good team with a good coach, I think it was a well-deserved victory. Well done to the boys for their good performance.

"He (Rauzhi) has been playing well so far and has been putting in the work, he is disciplined and his effort is out of this world. If he continues with his form, I think we will be at the top come end of season. I urge him to continue working hard because the team needs him, in as much as he needs us, we also need him," said Ndlovu.

The visiting coach, Tonderai Ndiraya said they knew it wasn't going to be an easy game following the traveling that they had to do. He said they tried to give their all but fatigue got the better of his players at the end of the day.

"We knew it was going to be difficult for us, very difficult because before this match, we travelled about 2 000 kilometres. In fact, this fixture was supposed to be played on Saturday but we had to go for the Independence Celebrations in Murambinda and we were staying in Mutare, went back to Murambinda, played the match and went back to Mutare.

"We travelled to Harare on Thursday and had a rest on Friday then Saturday we were here and from here we are going for another away match in Mutare on Wednesday. That alone, we knew physically it was going to be demanding for our players to try and manage recovery.

"We tried but we knew it was going to be difficult, if you look at how we played in the first half, it was not us, we saw some heavy bodies and in the second half it was a little bit better but we were still tired. So yes, we tried under difficult circumstances and now we are going out to play Bikita Minerals," said Ndiraya.

Teams:

Bulawayo Chiefs:

Prosper Matutu (gk), Leroy Ndlovu, Blessing Munkuli (Nkosiyabo Masilela, 87th minute) Emmanuel Chikwende, Xolisani Moyo, Nkosilathi Ncube (Joe Nyabinde, 80th minute), Lucky Ndlela, Never Rauzhi, Miguel Feldman, Malvern Hativagoni, Godfrey Muchenje

Simba Bhora:

Tanunurwa Shumba (gk), Webster Tafa, Tichaona Chipunza (Billy Veremu, 79th minute), Malvin Mkolo, Blessing Moyo, Junior Makunike, Wilson Mensah (Perfect Chikwende, 63rd minute),Mthokozisi Msebe (Vasili Kawe, 46th minute), Walter Musona, Tymon Machope, Patson Jaure (Ishmael Nyanhi, 79th minute). -- @brandon_malvin.