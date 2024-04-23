Zimbabwe: Sports Tourism a Low Hanging Fruit for Zim

The upcoming Zim-Open Golf Tournament is an opportunity for the country to tap into the vast and multi-billion-dollar sports tourism sector, helping to enhance the growth of the local economy in general.

Sports tourism is a type of tourism activity that refers to the travel experience of the tourist who either observes as a spectator or actively participates in a sporting event generally involving commercial and non-commercial activities of a competitive nature, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

The global sports tourism market was valued at US$564,7 billion in 2023 and is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 10 percent between 2024 and 2030.

Speaking at the launch of the FBC Zim-Open Golf Tournament, sponsor FBC Holdings (FBCH) chief executive officer (CEO) Mr Trynos Kufazvinei acknowledged the role of the sports industry in boosting tourism and its potential in Zimbabwe. The tournament itself attracts participants from across the globe, creating scope for the group to partner with the prestigious sport. For this edition, FBCH is sponsoring it to the tune of US$200 000.

"The Zimbabwe Open Golf tournament attracts top golfers from across the globe, the African continent, and Zimbabwe," said Mr Kufazvinei at the launch in Harare.

"The sporting event plays a strategic role in driving socio-economic development through promoting sports tourism and building international relations," he said.

This year's edition will see top Zimbabwean golfers - siblings Scott and Kieran Vincent, and Robson Chinhoi taking part in the tournament that will be held at Royal Harare. Sports tourism is a fundamental axis, generating around 10 percent of the world's expenditure on tourism, and is, according to the UNWTO, one of the fastest-growing sectors in tourism as more tourists are interested in sports activities during their trips whether sports are the main objective of travel or not.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For a country like Zimbabwe, sports tourism's potential cannot be overlooked. Recent events like hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup qualifiers have put Harare and Bulawayo on the global map, buzzing with international fans.

Both domestic and international visitors have provided a welcome boost to the hospitality industry, showcasing Zimbabwe's ability to stage world-class sporting events.

Outside cricket, Zimbabwe also offers a unique blend of sporting adventures among them white water rafting down the mighty Zambezi River or teeing off on a championship golf course overlooking Victoria Falls.

The Kariba Tiger Fishing Tournament is another example of the sporting activities the country offers boosting the tourism industry.

Despite the vast opportunities, sports enthusiasts have bemoaned the deplorable state of sporting infrastructure, which threatens the growth of sports tourism. In golf for instance, the number of courses has halved to just over 30, since the 1980s.