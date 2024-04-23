Zimbabwe: Youths Vow to Safeguard Hard-Earned Freedom

As Zimbabwe continues to bask in the glory of freedom from colonial rule and the just ended 44th independence celebrations, Zimbabwean youths have pledged to jealously safeguard the freedom gained after a prolonged bloody war against colonial rule.

Zimbabweans from all walks of life, last Thursday commemorated Independence Day, with celebrations being held in all corners of the country.

This year saw Manicaland Province holding the national event, which was officiated by President Mnangagwa.

However, while the national event was in Manicaland, all the other provinces held celebrations concurrently.

Provincial celebrations for Mashonaland East were held at Dema council grounds where a large gathering attended, to join the rest of the nation in commemorating and honouring the sacrifice by the gallant sons and daughters, living and departed, to see a colonial-free society.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi officiated the event. Youths from the province said they came out in large numbers as they were alive to the sacrifice of their fathers, uncles, aunts, and grandparents to free Zimbabwe.

They vowed to jealously guard the sovereignty of Zimbabwe, as they continued to enjoy peace and tranquillity brought about through bloody and fierce fighting.

Mr Martin Majinjiwa, a youth from Dema said: "First and foremost I want to say Happy 44th birthday Zimbabwe. Wishing you more years of economic emancipation, social progress, and development.

Living in an independent Zimbabwe is a privilege that brings joy to the mind and body of every citizen especially us the young citizens. The colonial resistance and injustice, make even this independence cherished.

"I want to wholeheartedly thank all the gallant sons and daughters of this great nation who fought for this independence. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo. Tomorrow belongs to us and we are happy today because we are free.

"This freedom should be maintained in peace. I say once again Happy Independence Zimbabwe. We will continue working for this beautiful nation and guard this hard-won freedom."

Ms Patience Gova said as youths they would forever be grateful to those who fought injustice and colonial rule and brought freedom for everyone.

"We are here celebrating 44 years of independence. We are here today enjoying this freedom and as youths we are happy. We are here again celebrating the sacrifice of all those who fought the colonialists."

Batsirai Kashambe urged other youths to be vigilant and defend the legacy.