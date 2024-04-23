Zimbabwe: Hubby Attempts to Kill Wife Over U.S.$10 Loan

22 April 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

A dispute on Friday over US$10, that a man lent his wife, escalated into a violent fight that left the wife battling for her life after being struck on the head with a hoe.

Pastor Nyamudyariwa (34) was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He was remanded in custody by Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere until May 3, when he appeared in court for his initial remand and told that only the High Court could grant bail. .

Prosecutor Mrs Mercy Masamvi said the attack occurred in New Mabvuku when Nyamudyariwa struck his wife, Tsitsi Mhizha, with a hoe after she said she would repay on the next day the US$10 he had lent her.

Her angry husband first hit her on the face with a shoe before striking her with the hoe. Ms Mhizha sustained a deep cut on her head and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

