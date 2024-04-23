Zimbabwe: Independence - Binga Toasts to Massive Progress

Thandeka Moyo — Before independence, Binga was a place overshadowed by neglect, its inhabitants relegated to the margins of society, their voices silenced by systemic colonial injustices.

With the shackles of oppression finally broken in April 1980, Binga blossomed into a vibrant hub of activity. Empowered by the principles of majority rule, the previously marginalised communities in the district seized control of their destinies, embracing education, entrepreneurship, and cultural revitalisation with fervour.

In the wake of independence, initiatives were launched to uplift and empower the people of Binga. Education, once a distant dream for many, became a cornerstone of development, as schools sprouted across the district. Through education, the youth of Binga found the tools to carve out brighter futures, breaking the cycle of poverty and paving the way for a new generation of leaders.

Economic empowerment initiatives flourished, breathing life into local industries and fostering sustainable livelihoods. From artisan crafts to agricultural and fisheries cooperatives, the people of Binga embraced innovation, leveraging their natural resources and traditional knowledge to create thriving enterprises that bolstered the local economy.

Today, the legacy of independence lives on in Binga, where the echoes of struggle have been replaced by the symphony of progress. From the shores of Lake Kariba to the rolling hills of the Zambezi Valley, the people of Binga continue to reap the fruits of majority rule, their spirits unyielding, their determination unwavering.

A Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church clergyman from Binga, Pastor Maxwell Nsiasia who shares a birthday with Zimbabwe, said independence brought, not only recognition but transformation in the district, a testament to the resilience of a people who refused to be defined by their past.

"I was born on Independence Day and it gives me pride to celebrate my birth while also reminiscing on experiences that ushered in majority rule," said Pastor Nsiasia, his voice tinged with pride. "Thanks to independence, we now have access to education. I remember walking 14km barefoot in Kariangwe yearning for an education to emancipate myself from poverty."

Born in a poor family with her parents practising small-scale farming, Pastor Nsiasia said the local communities continue to reap the fruits of majority rule as evidenced by the implementation of transformative projects in the district by the Government.

Some of the major projects include the establishment of the first-ever nursing school, a polytechnic, a vocational training centre, the remodelling of Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme, a massive irrigation project in the district, the rehabilitation of the Binga Airstrip and the refurbishment, and operationalisation of the hospital mortuary.

Others include the establishment of the Twasumpuka FM, the first-ever community radio station since independence, the construction of a border post, civil registry, and the rehabilitation of part of the Binga-Siabuwa road, which has since been tarred. Binga-Siabuwa road connects Karoi in Mashonaland West and Gokwe in the Midlands and is key for industrialisation and transportation in Binga.

In April 2022, President Mnangagwa handed over fishing rigs to 17 chiefs from Binga chiefs and their communities as part of bold empowerment initiatives aimed at transforming livelihoods under the Presidential Fisheries Scheme.

Pastor Nsiasia said he grew up listening to liberation war stories from his uncle who trained in Zambia.

"My uncle was determined to fight racial segregation and other forms of social injustices which were prevailing at the time. He left us to join the war without bidding farewell to my father who was his guardian," he said.

"They crossed the flooded rivers, including the mighty Zambezi River. The most painful experience that he encountered on their journey to Zambia was drinking urine together with his colleagues as they had gone for days without water."

Pastor Nsiasia said he had a tough upbringing.

"We were impoverished, I had my first pair of shoes when I was 10 years old. This was after a relative who was working in Bulawayo felt pity for me and bought me the shoes," he said.

"When I started secondary school, my father lost his sight, and my mother had to grow sweet potatoes to raise money for my school fees."

Pastor Nsiasia said he was elated to witness a development trajectory in Binga, a district that was neglected by the settler regime.

"Binga was underdeveloped, in terms of everything, especially education. I remember at one time we used goat hides to carry babies but since independence, we have witnessed tremendous progress. Government is implementing several transformative projects in our district, which have changed lives," he said.

"We take pride in that we now have people from Binga holding top positions in Government and the private sector, among them Bulawayo provincial medical director Dr Maphios Siamuchembu and the Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda."

Pastor Nsiasia also appealed to religious leaders, and traditional leaders to help foster unity and peace in Zimbabwe for the country to achieve Vision 2030.

"Our fathers and mothers who fought for Independence wanted the best for us and now we too have to fight the scourge of drug and substance abuse which remains a threat in Zimbabwe. We were delivered from colonial rule and it is time to focus on growing our economy so that we become an upper-middle-income society by 2030," he said.

Pastor Nsiasia is currently studying towards a Master's degree in Development Studies at Lupane State University and his thesis focuses on how access to education has fostered development in Binga.