Zimbabwe: Mlalazi Speaks On Janet Manyowa Collaboration. . . He Basks in Glory Over Clima Nominations

When two elephants fight it is the grass that suffers, so they say.

Or some put it aptly that when two cultures meet, the weaker one is swallowed.

But, in this case, fans -- who are the proverbial grass -- have to endure the explosive collaboration between two giant elephants of the local gospel sector, Janet Manyowa and Everton Mlalazi.

When the news of their collaboration started, the streets went talking, the corridors of fellowship went abuzz and social media went agog as they could not hide their anxiety on the collaboration.

Mlalazi shared a snippet of the two in studio as they were recording a song for release on May 1, letting the cat loose among the pigeons. Everywhere the talk is about the anticipated product.

Again, he also highlighted a story on his social media timeline behind the scenes of the video making.

Indeed, pundits have said somehow it is going to be a gem as the two gospel artistes have engaged the hands of creative and skilled videographers like Joe Njagu.

In an interview yesterday Mlalazi, confirmed that the song will be released on May 1, but that will not be all for the Best African Male Gospel Artiste 2023 as he also shared news of his recent nominees.

"The song will be out on May 1 and we are already in studio doing the magic," he said.

"I will be updating you on video shooting, but for now the concentration is to release the song out there. I have been nominated for three awards at the Christian Legendary and Impact Makers Awards (CLIMA AFRICA) and am so excited for the recognition, also the recognition of Zimbabwe in Africa."

"You see this time around, I see Dorcas Moyo, Joyful Praise Choir and Canaan Nyathi have also been nominated from Zimbabwe."

Asked what is in store this season, Mlalazi said apart from releasing the song with Janet Manyowa, he is also working on the 12-track hymns album which will be released after.

"The hymns album will consist of both Zimbabwe and South African artistes who performed at last year's Celestial Chorus Soirée -- The Vine -- but as we celebrate 10 years this year, we expect to host an amazing live show in Harare."

Mlalazi said amongst the nominations, the biggest of them all is the Africa Worship Artiste of the Year. Voting starts on July 1, with the awards ceremony pencilled to take place on October 5 at Shehu Musa Yar' Adua Center, CBD, Abuja in Nigeria.

The 8th edition of the awards will run under the theme, "The Rebirth," which is an expression of a new season to showcase the real vision of CLIMA AFRICA which is celebration, recognition, appreciation and igniting unity of all Christian Talents and Impact Makers in Africa.

However, contacted for comment about the collaboration, gospel songstress Janet Manyowa, said it has been an exciting experience working with Mlalazi.

"The experience has been exciting and intriguing at the same time. The process from song writing to recording has been very interesting, sharing ideas and efforts, seeing all that coming together to create a beautiful piece is an awesome feeling," she said.

Manyowa said the song is a worship piece.

"The song is called 'Fill Our Hearts', and it is a worship piece.

"The song was written by Nigel Nyangombe with contributions from Mlalazi and myself," she said.

The 'Many Blessings' hit-maker said they are now working the video. "Yes, we are looking forward to that too!"

However, Manyowa said besides working with Mlalazi on this collaboration, she also has something in her bag and confirmed that the coming month is one of her busiest in 2024.

"May is the beginning of our busy season!

"Expect new music plus the Worship Moments concert to be held at the ART Farm on the 18th of May," she said.

"Then preparations are at advanced stage for the 'Wanqoba' concert in Bulawayo scheduled for June 8."