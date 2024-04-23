Zimbabwe: 'National Hero Dzimiri Was a Loving, Dedicated Man'

National hero Cde Nash Nyasha Dzimiri, who was Director Investments in the President's Department, has been described by family and friends as a loving, hard working and dedicated man.

He died on April 16 after a short illness.

His Chimurenga name was Cde Tambaoga Mwanangu.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha, delivered the message on Cde Dzimiri's national hero status to the family on Saturday night.

"We are very saddened with the loss of Cde Dzimiri. I have come to convey a message from His Excellency the President, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa, who is also the First Secretary of the ruling party Zanu PF.

"The President sent me to deliver a message to the family that it has been seen fit to confer him with the highest honour of a national hero status. So, I have come to advise you that His Excellency, the President, has accorded Cde Dzimiri that honour," he said.

Cde Bimha said Government, through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, will be taking over the funeral proceedings as is the case with all other national heroes.

Wife of the deceased, Mrs Ednah Dzimiri, described her husband as a caring family man.

"He was a social man who managed to take care of his family well. No one can change God's programme but I am grateful for the years we have stayed with him from 1982 up to this year on April 16 when he left us," she said.

In a statement last night, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said he was joining President Mnangagwa "and the nation at large in mourning Cde Nash Dzimiri and another national hero who was a military strategist, Brigadier General Vezha, who died in a road traffic accident last Tuesday".

"Cde Dzimiri joined the liberation struggle as a young man and rose through the ranks to become one of the commanders overseeing intelligence.

"After Independence, Cde Dzimiri continued serving with the intelligence department and was posted to various countries. He also rose through the ranks to become one of the directors in the CIO. By the time of his death, Cde Dzimiri was engaged in full time farming," said VP Mohadi.

Young brother to the national hero, Dr Wonderful Dzimiri, said for the family, the conferment of national hero status was an acknowledgement of the importance of the works done by Cde Dzimiri "since the days of the liberation struggle, even post-independence".

"To us, it is a statement which shows that the top leadership of this country were satisfied with his works.

"It also uplifted us as a family knowing that this is not a loss for us alone but the whole nation has lost a dedicated cadre," he said.

Dr Dzimiri said the national hero, who was a freedom fighter, grew up as an activist during his days at school where he would lead other learners to do slogans.

"It never surprised us that he joined the other freedom fighters. He was a principled person, someone who would speak his mind out. If he thought you are being silly, he would simply say it out.

"Up until his death, he was very keen on rallying the family on principles. He would also keep in touch with everybody the whole extended web and everyone has had to share his love," he said.

Dr Dzimiri said even in their old age they would still have some arguments, which is common with siblings.

The deceased's daughter, Ms Joyful Dzimiri, said: "As the family of Cde Nash Nyasha Dzimiri, we are grateful and honoured on behalf of dad that the President and the leadership of the country saw it fit to confer such a great honour on our father.

"To us, it means that all his hard work was not in vain; so we are truly grateful for that."

Joyful said anyone who has been in contact with her father can attest that he had enough time and resources to share with everyone, and was able to balance between work and his family.

"People who are gathered for his funeral whether it's relatives, neighbours or workmates, everybody feels they had a personal relationship with my dad.

"He was dedicated to his family and work 24/7. It's either he is doing something for the country, or family. He would want to know what is going on with every person he got into contact with, and try to solve their problems whether its personal or work-related. He had enough time for all his children," she said.

A workmate, Mr Lovemore Mafuriranwa, Deputy Director Investments in the President's Department, said the national hero was a committed officer.

"He was very intelligent in terms of executing his duties. He was a man of his words.

"He was a fair fatherly figure, very tough on issues and was very committed to work," he said.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe said burial arrangements will be announced in due course as they were still consulting with the family yesterday.

Cde Dzimiri was born on June 24, 1958 in Shurugwi District.

In 1966, he attended Kwarire Primary School in Shurugwi, for Sub A and transferred to Matamba Primary School in the same province in 1967, where he completed Grade 5.

From 1971 to 1972, Cde Dzimiri attended Hanke Mission in Shurugwi for Grade 6 and 7. From 1973 to 1976, he did his secondary education at Lower Gweru College, now Lower Gweru Adventist High School.

Outraged by the racial segregation in the then Rhodesia, Cde Dzimiri left the country in 1976 for Mozambique to join the liberation struggle, under ZANLA.

He left the country on foot via Chicualacuala. Upon crossing into Mozambique, Cde Dzimiri stayed at Nyadzonia Camp on the banks of Pungwe River for a few months.

This is where he received political orientation that was to become his moral compass for his future political exploits.

On August 9, 1976, he survived the Nyadzonia massacre that left hundreds of liberation fighters dead.

Following the Nyadzonia massacre, Cde Tambaoga Mwanangu was selected to undertake a security and intelligence training at the famous Nanking Military Academy in China where he attained a Diploma in Military Intelligence and Guerrilla Warfare.

It was also at Nanking Military Academy where revered liberation stalwarts such as President Mnangagwa and the late General Josiah Magama Tongogara, among others trained.

Cde Dzimiri worked alongside the late intelligence guru and national hero, Cde Kenny Ridzai Mabuya, who is interred at the National Heroes Acre.

He was a firm believer in the emancipation of the oppressed black Zimbabweans, a humble and compassionate leader who showed selfless dedication to the nation at large.

Cde Dzimiri was a champion of the black empowerment thrust.

He acquired SpecsBona Farm in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province, where he was a renowned tobacco and livestock farmer.

Mourners are gathered at house number 1854 Mt Pleasant Heights, Harare.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs is today expected to convene an Inter-Ministerial Committe meeting to plan the burial of the two national heroes.