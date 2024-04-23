Zimbabwe: Dembare End Goal Drought

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

TelOne . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe had a huge sigh of relief yesterday after his side scored at Rufaro for the first time since the reopening of the stadium, to ease the mounting pressure on the Glamour Boys with a hard-fought Castle Lager Premier Soccer League win over TelOne.

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Paga came to the rescue of the stuttering giants with a 76th minute strike after both sides had taken turns to miss scoring opportunities.

This means DeMbare, who played goalless draws against Yadah and Bulawayo Chiefs in their previous home games at the venue, needed a combined 256 minutes to finally celebrate at a goal at their traditional football fortress.

"We wanted a win, playing at Rufaro, and that would bring confidence to the boys and the club. These boys are used to winning, so we need to bring back the glamour by winning at home.

"I am happy because at times you would think that we cannot score at Rufaro but now we are happy to break the jinx," said Mangombe.

Second half substitute Paga had been on the pitch for barely seven minutes when midfielder Nomore Chinyerere spotted him inside the box.

The expatriate forward responded with a booming shot to the far right of the goalkeeper Matripples Muleya, as DeMbare notched their second win of the season, in seven starts.

The victory brought some relief to DeMbare's Mangombe who had a slow start this year.

"The Premier Soccer League is a marathon. It's a long season. Of cause as a coach you want to win as many games as possible and if you are not winning you pile up pressure on yourself especially when coaching a team like Dynamos, with fans who really need the results. So, sometimes you don't need to give yourself unnecessary pressure.

"You have to make sure that you try by all means to grind results. I am happy we managed to collect maximum points," said Mangombe.

But both teams wasted several scoring opportunities as action swung from one end to the other, with diminutive midfielder Blessing Sahondo a thorn in the DeMbare territory.

Dynamos had the first chance, but forward Alexander Mandinyenya missed a free header from Isaa Sadiki's freekick after just three minutes of play.

Action shifted to the other end of goal where DeMbare goalkeeper Martin Mapisa made a brilliant point-blank save to deny striker Washington Navaya after the forward had benefited from a miscued back pass by skipper Frank Makarati.

Then, DeMbare winger Sadiki was denied by the crossbar from a 10th minute freekick just outside the penalty arc.

There was a brief stoppage as referee Mercy Mayimbo limped off the pitch after 17 minutes, following a suspected ankle injury, and was replaced by fourth official Thanks Nyahuye, who was equally brilliant in the middle.

Sahondo could have capped a fine afternoon with a goal, but he made a poor decision to pass the ball inside the box at the half hour mark after demonstrating great skill and creating space for himself.

TelOne goalkeeper Matripples Muleya ensured the teams went to the breather level after he dived to his left to stop a snapshot by Tanaka Shandirwa.

The Gweru side returned from the interval more purposeful with their methodical buildups, but DeMbare had the first crack at goal when Sadiki released Nomore Chinyerere on the break, but the midfielder shot weakly at the goalkeeper.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

DeMbare's Mandinyenya had a chance to make amends for his earlier miss, but his header was tipped over the bar by the goalkeeper. However, Paga turned out the Glamour Boys' saviour with just 14 minutes of regulation time remaining.

Teams

Dynamos: Martin Mapisa, Emmanuel Jalai, Frank Makarati, Donald Dzvinyai, Kevin Moyo, Nomore Chinyerere, Frederick Ansa-Botchway, Tanaka Shandirwa (T. Chiwunga, 59th min), Alexandar Mandinyenya (E. Paga, 69th minute), Issa Sadiki (T. Magwaza, 82nd min), Sydney Uri-Khob (E. Chikona, 59th min)

TelOne FC: Matripples Muleya, Trust Nyabinde, Admire Dzumbunu, Marlvin Kwinjo, Eriya Mafirenyika, Frankson Bushiri, Blessing Sahondo, Trudah Mujawo (K. Jaison, 78th min), Blessing Sibanda, Frederick Muza (T. Sibanda, 62nd min), Washington Navaya (C. Chidomaya, 62nd min)