Mauritius Honours Its New Centenarian, Mrs Mélin

Mrs Marie Suzanne Mélin, born on 18 April 1924, celebrated her 100th birthday, on Saturday 20 April 2024, at L'Hotel de ville de Curepipe.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo; the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo; the Parliamentary Private Secretary, Mr Soobeersingh Dhunoo; and other personalities also attended the event.

Mrs Mélin, received, from the authorities, a cheque amounting to Rs 26,203; a bouquet; a centenarian medal; a certificate; a steam iron; and a special telephone service from Mauritius Telecom. Moreover, she was presented with a cheque of Rs 10,000 by the National Solidarity Fund of the Ministry and a gift by the Senior Citizen Council.

Mrs Mélin, originally from Curepipe, attended school up to standard 3 before being married civilly and religiously at the age of 18 to Mr Louis Andre Mélin, who worked as a mechanic. Initially, she did not pursue a career, but instead focused on raising her family. The couple was blessed with eight children, three sons, and five daughters. Following her husband's death in 1964, Mrs Mélin worked as a maid until the age of 60 to provide for her family.

Due to her health challenges such as mild cerebrovascular accident affecting her left side, diabetes, hypertension and hearing impairment, Mrs Mélin finds it difficult to walk. Nonetheless, she remains grateful for her 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, attributing her longevity to her unwavering faith in God. She enjoys non-vegetarian meals, with her favourites being Mauritian fish curry and 'farata'.