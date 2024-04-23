Zimbabwe Rugby Union Face Criticism for Docking Junior Sables Allowances

23 April 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union is facing criticism from fans after it was revealed there will be no remuneration for the Junior Sables who are currently participating in the ongoing Barthes Trophy which the country is hosting.

This was revealed by the ZRU president Aaron Jani during a press conference.

Jani said the money was put towards preparations.

"We are creating much better opportunities than the physical allowances they will get and blow in one day.

"So now our focus is to put that money that would have gone to allowances and put it into preparations, I'm sure you have all seen that where the boys are staying it's no less than a five-star hotel.

"All this is to set their mind to a professional level which is good for their future," said Jani.

However, these sentiments have received a backlash from fans who slammed the administrators' lack of professionalism.

The competence of the current rugby executive has also been questioned.

"Honestly, we can't dream of qualifying for the World Cup as a nation when we are failing to support these upcoming youngsters who have proven beyond doubt that they are good.

"This game is being led by poor administrators," said one rugby fan Forget Maringa.

Another fan, Blessing Chirara, slammed Zimbabwe Rugby Union for failing to prioritize the important issues.

"These guys lack prioritization of important things, how come they do not avail funds to motivate this young team that has always made the nation proud without any doubt?

"It is a pity that they brag of camping players in a good facility as an achievement," he said.

Former Springboks lock Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira was on record last month saying Zimbabwe is losing upcoming rugby stars because of poor player welfare.

The 2019 World Cup winner said Zimbabwe has a chance of building a team that can qualify for the World Cup if it improves.

Junior Sables are currently the most successful rugby national team, the team won the previous two Barthes Trophy and has the potential of winning it for the third consecutive time on home soil.

