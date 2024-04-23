Kenya: Aga Khan University Gets Funding for Cervical Cancer Testing

Nairobi — The Aga Khan University has been awarded Sh19.6 million by the National Institute of Health to advance cervical cancer testing in the country.

In a statement, AKU stated that the funds will enable the institution to perform low-cost handheld 3D medical imaging devices for detecting cervical cancer.

In Kenya, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women after breast cancer and is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Kenyan women.

According to the Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at AKU Elkanah Omenge, this step will be fundamental in the early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of cervical cancer patients in the country.

"I am excited about this grant, which will enable AKU to make significant strides in addressing the burden of cervical cancer in the country. Our goal is to play a role in early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of cervical cancer patients which will help combat this preventable disease," he stated.

Women in less developed regions are the most vulnerable to the disease due to limited access to preventative measures such as the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programs and screening strategies.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 660,000 new cases of the disease were recorded in 2022, causing 350,000 deaths, the majority of which occurred in low- and middle-income countries, especially in the sub-Saharan African Region.