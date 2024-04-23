Zimbabwe: Man Kills Estranged Wife After Setting Her On Fire

A Domboshava man, Ashley Kabaya (29) from Zimbiru village under Chief Chinhamhora is facing murder after allegedly setting his estranged wife on fire during a fight over the sharing of matrimonial property.

Kabaya, who is recovering from burns at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, was advised by Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi alleged that on April 15 this year, Kabaya and his now deceased wife, Sphiwe Jenyure, were in a room sharing property following dissolution of their union.

It is alleged that Kabaya locked the door from inside before striking Jenyure with a golf stick. He then poured a mixture of cobra and paraffin on her, and then set her on fire.

"The two were in their room sharing property as they were in their final stages of divorcing. Accused person poured a mix of cobra and paraffin on her body and he set fire on her," the court heard.

When Jenyure realised that Kabaya was about to flee, she gained courage whilst engulfed by flames and grabbed him and they both caught fire.

The court further heard that a passer-by Zulu Digital heard the now deceased screaming and opened the door. Thereafter, he tried to douse the flames with the help of other community members who had gathered at the scene.

The injured couple was taken to Makumbe Hospital in Domboshava for treatment and later transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals due to the severity of the burns.

Jenyure later died on April 17 at Parirenyatwa hospital and remains await postmortem, while Kabaya is still admitted in hospital where he is facing justice for his actions.