Rwanda: Genocide - AOS Pays Tribute to Victims, Emphasises Importance of Memorials

Rwanda — Based ICT service provider, AOS, has called on Rwandans and the rest of the world, especially the youth, to visit Genocide memorials in the country. Learning from Rwanda's history is crucial to prevent atrocities like the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi--where over one million innocent lives were lost in just 100 days--from occurring elsewhere in the world.

The call was made on Friday, April 19, 2024, when AOS management and staff visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial to honor the victims of the Genocide.

"It is really important for anybody to come here [Kigali Genocide Memorial], and actually see what happened to learn from the history, books, and others," the company's CEO, Seong Woo Kim, said after touring the memorial and laying wreaths on mass graves to honour the over 250,000 Genocide victims laid to rest there.

He said that unity will serve as a tool to prevent genocide in Rwanda and globally.

"We need to make sure that the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi does not happen again. It is really important to first stand united to prevent anything like this. The best way is to come here [genocide memorial site] and then see what actually happened. We should stand in unity to prevent genocide so that this country grows," he said.

According to Kim, he has visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial twice to understand the tragic history of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"This is my second time visiting this memorial. I feel myself getting very emotional whenever I see those pictures, videos, and the faces that I see from the survivors. I think about what they have come through, all those suffering they went through. So I was able to relate myself with how they are suffering. I was able to feel the grief they have come through," he said.

He said he learnt how bad leadership used "sophisticated brainwashing" to enable the Genocide against the Tutsi.

"So we should be alert when anything like that is happening," he said.

Kim mentioned the need for a united effort to rebuild the nation that was ravaged by genocide three decades ago.

"In terms of rebuilding this country, we can support the survivors and then the reputation of this country. To be renewed, rebuilding is important. AOS as a company, we are in charge of important ICT services. So we are doing our best to improve our company and then supporting local companies too," he noted.

Youth's spirit

AOS staff, 70 per cent of whom are youth, visited the memorial site to learn about the history of the Genocide against the Tutsi to fulfil their role in preventing such atrocities from occurring again.

"Visiting the Kigali Genocide Memorial and other memorials is very useful, especially for the youth who were not there when Genocide against the Tutsi was committed. This is because a big part of our staff is youth. When they visit Genocide memorials, they learn how the youth were used in committing Genocide and then vow to ensure Genocide never happens again. They use their strength to rebuild the nation," said Augustin Rwabukayire, the Human Resources Division Manager at AOS.

He said to recognise the importance of Genocide memorials, AOS management, and staff provided financial support to the Kigali Genocide Memorial's preservation.

"We previously supported vulnerable Genocide survivors by providing cows, health insurance premiums, and shelter in addition to visiting other Genocide memorials as a way of participating in rebuilding the country," Rwabukayire said.

AOS is a joint venture company between the government of Rwanda and Korea Telecom to stimulate the growth of ICT in the country, transfer technology and localise skills to support the transformation of Rwanda into a knowledge-based economy. AOS also operates the National Data Centre of Rwanda and offers various ICT services.

Korea Telecom has been a strong partner with the Government of Rwanda and is committed to continuing to work closely with the government to achieve bigger goals, with a special focus on developing the ICT sector into a vibrant industry, positioning Rwanda as the regional ICT hub, and fuelling economic growth.