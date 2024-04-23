Namibia: KFA Upset Windhoek Gymnasium - As Baller Boys Hammer Dama SA 4-1

The Telecom Sports Grounds in Windhoek hosted the U/15 group matches of the MTC HopSol Youth League over the weekend.

The Kaizen Football Academy (KFA) against Windhoek Gymnasium (WHK Gym) U/15 clash was a delightful spectacle for parents.

Goals from KFA's Simon Heita and Leoh Hoveka solidified their three points in Group A, giving them a well-earned top-four spot at the end of the weekend fixtures.

WHK Gym's coach Gilbert Mogane said the first half started well, with the boys going according to the instructions given.

"We played the midfield with six players and a loan striker. When we did not have the ball, the players flooded the midfield, which worked," he said.

Mogane admitted that his players' tempo dropped in the second half. "The players are from the U/13 division, and it's their first time coming into this age group.

"We are currently busy with a new project to develop the players. We will see improvement towards the end of the year," he added.

Captain Letso Modise from KFA felt they started very fast with the game, but their momentum dropped due to a penalty.

"I'm very happy with our team performance, even though I could not give my best performance on the day. I think we could have scored a lot of goals, but I'm happy with the three points," he said.

Llewelyn Bock, coach of KFA, also said they started very well, played a lot of possession in the right way, and made the right choices on the ball.

"We still need to do a lot of work in moving with the ball from the back to the front and to keep possession," he said.

Bock added that they were able to play a lot of players who have not had game time since they started.

Furthermore, he shared that they know exactly what to build on for next season.

"We only had four training sessions, and played four matches. We played the first two matches without any training, and we gradually got better and better," Bock noted.

Elsewhere

Meanwhile, in another fixture, U/15 Baller Boys showcased their dominance on the field with a commanding 4-1 triumph over DAMA Soccer Academy.

Dibasen Eichab, the right winger from Baller Boys, was the hat trick hero of the day as he put up a stellar performance.

Eichab said he came to the party as instructed to score goals and stay on course to be the top goal scorer of the season.

"My performance today was just to score goals, as my father was a right winger, I am trying to emulate him on this playing day, that's why I am in this position.

"I believe I will do great and will score goals at the end of the season," said Eichab.

Andreas Sheya, Baller Boy's coach, said they took a different approach for this match, unlike the previous two encounters in which they were always goals down in the first halves.

"Our game plan was to play the ball on the ground, and to capitalise on our set-pieces. We also decided to shoot from outside the box because we knew if we were not going to take our chances, we would not get any goals, and that's what we did."

"I was not happy with the performance, as they did not play the ball on the ground. We were still making sloppy passes, but going forward, we will improve on that," he added. -slunyangwe@nepc.com.na