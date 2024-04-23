Tunisia: Consultative Meeting Between Leaders of Algeria, Tunisia and Libya - Need to Unify Positions, Strengthen Dialogue

Tunis — At the end of their 1st Consultative Meeting held on Monday in Tunis, the leaders of Algeria, Tunisia and Libya emphasized the need to unify their positions and strengthen consultation and coordination in order to bolster the fundamentals of security, stability and development in the region, and reinforce its resilience against the emerging regional changes and successive international crises.

The leaders of the three brotherly countries, Presidents Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Kaïs Saïed and Mohamed Younes El-Menfi, who met at the Palais de Carthage, agreed to "organize this meeting periodically, alternating between the three countries, so as to strengthen the privileged bilateral relations that bind each country to the other and develop a new qualitative approach that goes beyond the bilateral framework of collective reflection and action."

They reaffirmed their shared conviction regarding "the need to unify positions and strengthen consultation and coordination so as to bolster the fundamentals of security, stability and development throughout the region and build its resilience against the emerging regional changes and successive major international crises, the repercussions of which can no longer be tackled separately by any country," besides "the urgent need for the three countries to have a unified audible voice and an influential and effective presence in the various regional and international arenas to which they belong."

The leaders of the three countries further reiterated "their full readiness to welcome any sincere and credible political will that shares the same constructive common priorities to promote and enrich this joint collective action and deepen understanding and cooperation in the service of security, stability and development in the region, which must be protected from the politics of axes and the dangers of foreign interference."

Meanwhile, they stressed "the attachment of the three countries to independent national decisions based on the will of their peoples, their willingness to develop relations with other regional and international countries as part of a framework of mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs, as well as their commitment to a multipolar international framework based on cooperation, solidarity, justice and fairness in international relations.

Moreover, they stressed the need "to extend this consultation and coordination to all areas of socio-economic development for the benefit of the three countries' peoples, with a view to achieving their legitimate aspirations for stability, prosperity and integration."

The leaders of the three countries also "expressed their full rejection of foreign interference in Libyan affairs and their support for efforts to hold elections that would preserve Libya's unity and territorial integrity and guarantee its security, stability and prosperity, stressing in this regard the pivotal role of Libya's neighbours in supporting Libyan authorities in restoring stability and security."

The Final Communiqué also "strongly condemned the flagrant daily violations, war crimes and genocide committed against the brotherly Palestinian people, urging the international community to immediately cease the barbaric aggression and to completely lift the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip so as to enable the provision of food and medical aid, and to bring the occupation's leaders to justice for their crimes."

In this same regard, the three leaders expressed "their constant support for the resistance of the valiant Palestinian people to recover all their legitimate historical rights and to establish their fully sovereign independent State with El-Quds as its capital, as well as their unconditional support for the right of the State of Palestine to become a full member of the United Nations."

The leaders of the three countries also "warned against the danger of foreign intervention in the Sahel-Sahara region and its repercussions on peace in the region and throughout the world," stressing the need "to support their security and stability, to protect their national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to strengthen economic, trade and development cooperation."

In addition, they stressed the need for "joint Arab-African action to assume its responsibility and its role in the UN efforts to end the exacerbated humanitarian suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people and to force the cessation of hostilities and the renunciation of violence as a means of resolving the crisis in Sudan, while preserving its capabilities, security, stability and territorial integrity."

The document also highlighted the need to "further deepen consultations and exchange analyses, assessments and information on the phenomenon of terrorism, human trafficking, drug trafficking and organized crime, with a view to protecting the region from these scourges."