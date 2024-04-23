Sudan: UNHCR Completes $2.2 Million Projects in Sudan

Geneva — Yesterday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Sudan announced the completion of two projects funded by $2.2 million from the government of Japan, aiming to meet the urgent needs of refugees, asylum seekers, and host communities affected by the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

The first UNHCR project provided shelter and basic relief materials to refugees and asylum seekers in White Nile state, Kassala, and El Gedaref to help improve living conditions.

The second project reportedly strengthened health and nutrition services for refugee mothers and children in White Nile state. It also improved water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities in 10 refugee camps.

"These projects were implemented at a difficult time when both refugees and the Sudanese people were severely affected by the ongoing devastating conflict. The provision of aid and basic services has become increasingly difficult," said Kristine Hambrouck, UNHCR representative in Sudan.

Hambrouck added that the aid was "vital in delivering protection and assistance to refugees, other forcibly displaced people, and host communities in Sudan."

Kentaro Mizuuchi, the chargé d'affaires of Japan to Sudan, said that priority was given to those affected by the ongoing conflict, especially women and children, "in response to the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Sudan, where 8.6 million Sudanese are internally and internationally displaced."

According to the statement, UNHCR "looks forward to continuing its partnership with Japan and other donors in addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan."

The UNHCR is still low on funds after countries pledged $2 billion at the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and its neighbours held in Paris last week. Since February 7, the UN agency has been appealing for a combined $4.1 billion "to meet the most urgent humanitarian needs of civilians" affected by the war.

"This meeting was an opportunity to turn the tide for Sudan and its four neighbours," said Oxfam in Africa Director Fati N'Zi Hassane. "Once again, the leaders have demonstrated a disregard for the lives of those in Sudan and its neighbours as they pledged less than half of the $4.1 billion needed to urgently help over 14.7 million people in Sudan and millions more suffering in host countries."

Chad has emerged as Africa's top per capita host for refugees, accommodating over 1.1 million individuals, among them more than 553,150 new arrivals from Sudan as of mid-February. The UNHCR said the number of people crossing from Sudan into Chad increased in early April to a rate of 500 to 600 people a day.

Benoit Kayembe, the head of the UNHCR in Adré, told The Guardian that he thought food insecurity was now as big a push factor as the threat of violence. The 2023 humanitarian response plan for Chad has seen an increase in the number of people in need from 6.9 million to 7.6 million, but it is only a quarter funded.