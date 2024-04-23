Sudan: UAE Objects to UNSC Over 'Spurious' Accusations By Sudan

Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan.
Dabanga (Khartoum)

New York — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has objected to what it calls "baseless allegations" made by the Permanent Representative for Sudan, El Haris Idris, to the 9,611th meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on April 19, in which he accused Abu Dhabi of supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and supplying them with weapons.

A letter by UAE Permanent Representative Mohamed Abushahab, addressed to the UNSC on Sunday, "unequivocally rejects the baseless allegations made by the Permanent Representative for Sudan, which run counter to the longstanding brotherly relations between our two countries."

Abushahab suggests that the comments by El Haris Idris "regrettably appear to be nothing more than an attempt to divert attention from the conflict and the dire humanitarian situation caused by the ongoing fighting".

The letter stresses: "All allegations of the UAE's involvement in any form of aggression or destabilisation in Sudan, or its provision of any military, logistical, financial or political support to any faction in Sudan, are spurious, unfounded, and lack any credible evidence to support them."

Voicing regret at the failure to reach a ceasefire or negotiates solution in Sudan, Abushahab adds: "The UAE is also profoundly concerned about the dissemination of disinformation and false narratives, which undermine any efforts aimed at fostering a constructive dialogue that would ultimately pave the way for enduring peace."

He added that the UAE is committed to supporting a peaceful solution to the conflict in Sudan, and will continue to work with all concerned, and support any process aimed at putting Sudan on the political path to reach a permanent settlement, and achieve a national consensus to form a civilian-led government.

