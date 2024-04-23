Rwanda: Rlutta On Producing Recent Project, Securing New Management

Up and coming artiste Rlutta is one of the female musicians in Rwanda showing signs of taking over the male-dominated industry and his recently released projects, including 'A Moment of Silence', proves it.

The young female star recently joined Infoatassi record label, which is producing and distributing her projects, a move she describes as "a breath of fresh air."

Speaking to The New Times, Rlutta described her new track 'A Moment of Silence' as a step back from the chaos and added that the song is deeply personal because it marks her journey of walking away from toxic situations and embracing growth.

In this track, the artiste wants listeners to feel empowered to do the same--to celebrate their strength in overcoming and moving forward.

"It's a toast to healing, self-forgiveness and finding your independence," Rlutta said, describing her recently released track.

About joining a new record label, Rlutta highlighted that it has been a smooth journey, and that they are on board with her style--supporting her creative freedom.

"We're looking at dropping more music rather than hitting the road for now. Expect some surprises along the way, because we're planning to shake things up and keep things fresh," she said.

On her upcoming projects, Rlutta revealed that she is currently exploring new sounds and ideas that will definitely keep many on their toes.

"There's a lot brewing for this summer and trust me, it's not just the heat that's going to be intense! I love to keep people guessing, so expect some unexpected sounds and new vibes from these drops. 'A Moment of Silence' is just the beginning," said Rlutta.

About the artiste

Real name Alice Lambert Rutayisire, Rlutta, is an upcoming artiste highly known for producing Afrobeat music and Afrofusion.

She started making music professionally in 2021, and has since then made waves by dropping hits like Don't Bother Me, and many others that appeared on her maiden EP 'Phases'.

She also participated in a digital music challenge competition dubbed 'danieltrustchallenge' in 2020 and emerged as the second runner up of the competition.