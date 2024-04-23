Kenya: Huawei to Sponsor University Students to Undergo Tech Training in S.Africa

Nairobi — Huawei Kenya is set to sponsor selected students from different universities in the country in a technology teaching program in South Africa.

This initiative was revealed after the company conducted a sensitization roadshow at Kenyatta University, which aimed at encouraging students to apply for the program known as 'The Seeds for the Future programs'.

The deadline for the application is April 30. The program is aimed at boosting the technological literacy of young ICT talent in the country.

In a statement, Huawei stated that the students will undergo digital training in South Africa for one week.

"The roadshow aimed to encourage Kenyatta University students to apply for the program before the deadline on April 30. However, Huawei Kenya also extends an invitation to other university students to register for the program before the deadline," they stated.

Furthermore, the company stated that the students will have a one-week training on Huawei certification courses and another one-week local training in Nairobi, an initiative they affirmed will equip the students with the necessary skills and knowledge to maneuver in the ICT industry.

According to Ian Korir from Huawei Kenya, the program will not only present a teaching opportunity but also a life-changing opportunity.

"Seeds for the Future is not just a training program; it is a life-changing experience for the students. It exposes them to cutting-edge technologies and global best practices, preparing them for successful careers in the ICT industry," he stated.