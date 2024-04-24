Rwanda: Migrants Drown in English Channel As Deportation Bill Is Approved

Five migrants, including a child, have died while attempting to cross the English Channel from France to the United Kingdom, according to French authorities on Tuesday.

The deaths occurred hours after the British parliament approved a migrant bill that calls for deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda as a way to discourage them from making such journeys across the Channel.

Boats packed with migrants were spotted by authorities off the coast of Pas-de-Calais early Tuesday. Officials say the 112 passengers on a packed vessel began to panic as the engine stopped and several people fell into the water near the shore. Migrants often attempt to make the crossing in flimsy inflatable dinghies that are not strong enough to withstand the waves.

Several French navy ships rescued people from "a very overcrowded boat carrying more than one hundred...," according to a statement given to the Associated Press.

Rescuers retrieved some of the people, with four taken to hospitals, but 58 migrants remained on the boat to complete their journey to Britain once they were able to restart the engine, according to the coast guard.

The French coast guard was still searching for survivors off the beach in Wimereux, but it is confirmed that a woman, three men and a 7-year-old girl died. The bodies were discovered on a beach Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda -- aimed at deterring illegal entry into the U.K. -- won approval in parliament.

The plan has sparked criticism from human rights groups and international organizations like the United Nations.

Critics argue that the plan is cruel and could harm cooperation on global migration issues, adding that deterrence policies do not work to prevent migration. Despite the risks migrants face crossing the English Channel, the U.K. government is pushing forward with its deportation strategy.

An estimated 30,000 people made the crossing in 2023, according to U.K. government figures.

Some information for this report was provided by Reuters and the Associated Press.