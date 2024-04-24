Egypt: WFP and EU Forge New Partnership to Empower Refugees and Host Communities in Egypt

Cairo — Yesterday, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Egypt and the European Commission's Service for Foreign Policy Instruments (FPI) launched a new partnership to empower refugees, people affected by crisis, and host communities in Egypt by improving their self-reliance and fostering social cohesion. The European Union's (EU) €2 million contribution targets 6,000 people, including refugees from different countries, Sudanese who escaped conflict, and Egyptian host communities through capacity-strengthening initiatives in Cairo, Alexandria, Aswan, Damietta, and other governorates.

Throughout the 18-month programme, participants will receive trainings across a diverse array of fields, including skilled trades like carpentry, manufacturing, and craftsmanship. By engaging the private sector, the programme also facilitates on-the-job trainings to ensure a seamless transition from learning to employment opportunities. WFP Egypt's Interim Country Director, Gian-Pietro Bordignon, Head of the EU Delegation to Egypt, H.E Ambassador Christian Berger, and a delegation from the EU visited Aswan to mark the programme's launch that kicked off with a series of vocational trainings with refugees, in areas including digital marketing, graphic design, and culinary arts.

Minister of International Cooperation, H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, and Minister of Social Solidarity, Dr. Nevine Al-Kabbaj, also attended the inauguration in Aswan.

"The World Food Programme and the European Union are key development partners to Egypt, working collaboratively within our diverse cooperation portfolio that includes food security and investing in human capital. This is a core part of putting forth a people-centric, inclusive development," said H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation.

"While Egypt hosts over 9 million migrants and refugees from diverse nationalities, the Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS) supports the provision of a multifaceted intervention social service package that encompasses humanitarian assistance, social care, social protection, and economic empowerment measures targeting refugees and host communities, with special emphasis on the most vulnerable groups including women, children, persons with disabilities, persons without care, and elderly. MOSS acknowledges the importance of support provided through partners from line ministries, civil society, and international partner organizations, and we strongly commend the strong and effective partnership with the European Union Delegation in Egypt that enables us to introduce comprehensive and sustainable solutions to rising crises and emergencies," said Minister of Social Solidarity H.E. Dr. Nevine Al-Kabbaj.

Head of the EU Delegation to Egypt, H.E Ambassador Christian Berger, said that the European Union supports Egypt to provide a comprehensive response to emergency conditions, noting that tangible solutions in migration, resilience, livelihoods and social cohesion can only be achieved through a collective and cooperative approach, and that changes require strong popular support. He also added, "we believe in initiatives involving youth and women as gateways for reconciliation, social cohesion, and education for peace across society."

"The EU is a long-standing partner of WFP in Egypt, and we are thrilled to expand the scope of our partnership to build the resilience of refugees and their host communities in Egypt and help increase their employment opportunities," said Gian-Pietro Bordignon, WFP Interim Country Director in Egypt. "Thanks to the EU's contribution, WFP in Egypt can provide them with the essential tools that would allow them to become self-reliant and secure their basic needs independently. Our gratitude extends to our Egyptian partners, whose collaboration makes this vital work possible. Together, we are dedicated to improving the lives of those facing the greatest challenges."

Under WFP's current five-year programme (2023-2028), WFP Egypt is dedicated to supporting local communities, people affected by crisis and refugees from more than nine countries, offering them cash assistance, nutrition support, and vocational training programmes to enhance their food security.