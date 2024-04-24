Rwanda: UK-Rwanda Deal - One Must First Live in Rwanda Before Any Criticism

Right after the UK passed a law seeking to have illegal immigrants moved to Rwanda for processing or settling in the country if they opt to, some international actor went berserk yet it's been precisely two years since the inception of the UK-Rwanda migration agreement.

Had its implementation commenced promptly, our current discourse would likely be directed towards alternative matters, rather than remaining contentious as it stands.

Regrettably, not only have we neglected addressing the issue of stopping the boats effectively, but we have also misdirected our debates by focusing on Rwanda and its internal dynamic - still getting it wrong.

Indeed, many who protest the relocation of migrants to Rwanda lack firsthand experience with the country. Instead, their opinions often rely on web content, some of which is misleading and propagated by certain organisations and NGOs with questionable motives.

One needs to have lived in Rwanda to understand that the Rwanda on internet is completely different from the real Rwanda. I have made investments in Rwanda and spent most of my time there. In fact, I only come to UK for holidays and spend my entire professional days in Rwanda working with Rwandans of all walks of life - so, I speak from a very informed position.

Critics, including people smugglers looking to exploit the confusion to lure in prospective migrants, have made objections to the deal, but have offered no solution.

The narrative has shifted to painting Rwanda with all mudslinging and forgetting that Rwanda is only offering a solution to our problem, a problem that Rwanda did not create.

Let's unknot this narrative and have a look at the complexities under the floor.

Rwanda's tragic history that led to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, before becoming Africa's main reference of prosperity today is something to always consider. After enduring the horrors of the genocide, the state launched into a direction of reconciliation and reconstruction. It welcomed again its displaced residents, rebuilt its infrastructure, and included refugees from neighbouring nations into its society. Today, a number of those refugees are leading professors and top doctors, contributing to Rwanda's progress and prosperity.

The recent Libyan refugee disaster highlighted Rwanda's compassionate reaction. When other international locations grew to become a blind eye, Rwanda opened its doors to those in need. It provided refuge, training, and opportunity to people fleeing battle and persecution. This act of team spirit exemplifies Rwanda's dedication to humanity and its capacity for leadership in times of crisis.

When the daring venture in Afghanistan faltered, the West recoiled. Those with the power to act retreated. True, the West hadn't been making significant strides there, but what was the next step? As the situation became polarized with the US withdrawing from Afghanistan, Rwanda stepped forward to welcome Afghan girls. They might have faced denial of education or hindered social and professional growth, but now they are attending school in Rwanda.

Amidst rival parties waging war in Sudan, there were students at risk of dropping out of school. Rwanda extended an offer of sanctuary, providing them with an opportunity to continue their studies. Today, despite the turmoil at home, they are on the verge of graduation.

Besides, as we were debating on how secure Rwanda is, the country was not bothered by how much we were demonizing it. It stayed conscious and progressing. A case in point, in the last two years, Rwanda has featured in global ranking as a well performing country.

Our own ranking by the Times Higher Education placed Rwanda's University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) on the eighth spot with an impressive score of 68.3 out of 100 in the inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) University Rankings. UGHE was also named the second highest-ranking university in terms of impact on the African continent, achieving a remarkable score of 92.2.

Rwanda has made significant progress in rebuilding its reputation following the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, through investing heavily in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. The country has become a leader in the African tech industry, and emerged as a popular tourist destination, with its vibrant culture and stunning natural scenery attracting visitors from around the world. As a result, Rwanda emerged among the top 10 African countries in the 2023 Global Soft Power Index, released by Brand Finance, a leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy.

Also, Rwanda emerged the safest country in Africa according to Numbeo, one of the world's most profound data and research platforms. And, in the global rankings, Rwanda ranked way ahead of most Western countries. Rwanda was again ranked as the second safest country for solo female travellers, thanks to its warm friendly hospitality and commitment to women's inclusion and safety. The ranking was revealed by our own British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after consulting with Georgetown University's Women's Peace and Security Index, the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap report, and the Institute for Economics and Peace Global Peace Index.

Smile ID's "2024 Digital ID Fraud in Africa Report" named Rwanda third in personal data protection and digital fraud prevention in Africa. This implies that there is a lowest risk that your identity would be stolen while in Rwanda. The systems in place protect you.

Legatum Institute, which ranks prosperity in 38 African countries around criteria ranging from economics to education to health, placed Rwanda among most improving countries globally; as the sixth highest ranking in regulation and government effectiveness, the eighth highest score in rule of law and the lowest perceptions of corruption in Africa.

Efforts in sustainability strategies, programmes, and investments led to Rwanda being ranked as the fifth most environmentally sustainable country in Africa.

There are a lot more of that about Rwanda.

All these and many more happened at a time when we had our attention often being diverted by uninformed or biased critics of Rwanda.

For a country to be this much recognized is simply because the politics and leadership in Rwanda works and serves the interest of the people.

Rwanda is definitely the right reference to look at among the solutions to migrants; it has handled similar cases with a good record of accomplishment. However, our politicians perpetuate age-vintage stereotypes and scapegoats by portraying Rwanda as a troubled and unsafe country. They do not provide a solution to addressing the migrants issue from the roots.

Well as the Rwanda deal is a part of the solution, it is not a panacea. It is a deterrent measure, now not a complete approach. Redirecting migrants to Rwanda may stem the glide; however, it does not cope with the underlying elements of why migrants take the risky deadly boats to UK.

This implies that the actual solution lies in addressing the disparities that compel individuals to depart their homes looking for a better life. We need to deliberately make investments in education, healthcare, and economic improvement within the international locations of origin of these migrants. Countries like Rwanda have created enormous opportunities for their people and that is why their people are not taking the boats. Instead, Rwanda is offering a solution to our people in the UK.

By supplying opportunities and addressing systemic inequalities in places where migrants come from, we will dismantle the motivation for migration at its supply.

We must always remember that Rwanda is not obligated to endure the weight of the UK's migration challenges. We rather should applaud Rwanda for being human centered and offering to help in fixing our broken migration systems.

Adam Bradford is a British investor based in Rwanda