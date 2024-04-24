Kenya: Govt Commits Sh6.1bn to Settle Issues Raised By Striking Medics

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has received Sh3.5 billion for health workers salary arrears from 2017 to June 2024 which will be cleared in 5 installments each year.

Addressing media on the ongoing doctors strike Health Cabinet Secretary Suzan Nakhumicha affirmed that government has resolved 18 among the 19 issues demanded by the striking doctors.

CS Nakhumicha stated the Medics have ignored government efforts to end the strike despite initially signing a return to work formula agreed after meeting with the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists Dentists Union(KMPDU).

"In view of what has been done already I want to confirm that the ministry of health has managed to get Sh 3.5 billion for payment of salary arrears from 2017 to June 2024.This will be paid in 5 installments each Financial year," she said.

Additionally the ministry received Sh 2.4 billion for payment of internship program untill June this year.

CS Nakhumicha also revealed that the ministry has received Sh 200 million for payment of post graduate arrears for doctors in speciality training.

"As a government we have received a total of Sh 6.1 billion for settlement of issues raised by the doctors on strike," she said.

Both the Ministry and the Council of Governors threatened to take necessary action if health workers unions led by KMPDU fails to call off their national strike.