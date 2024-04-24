Rwanda: April 24, 1994 - Tutsi Killed in Kabgayi, Ruhango

April 24, 1994 was the 18th day of the Genocide against the Tutsi. Killings had spread across Rwanda, especially in the southern region. Massacres of Tutsi took place in different parts of the former Gitarama Prefecture, in current day Muhanga, Ruhango and Kamonyi districts.

Tutsi refugees began arriving in Kabgayi, in Muhanga on April 20,1994. They sought refuge at St Leon Petit Seminaire, St Joseph College, Major Seminary Philosophicum Kabgayi, at Kabgayi Hospital and in the former TRAFIPRO buildings, later named CND during the Genocide.

Tutsi refugees had sought to enter the Kabgayi Cathedral but were denied entry by Thaddee Nsengiyumva, the Bishop of Kabgayi.

Interahamwe entered the schools. Some of the Tutsi refugees were killed in the schools, others were taken away to be killed in the Kabgayi forest. Women and girls were raped.

Killings at Kabgayi continued through June. Mass killings were reported on May 5, May 24 and June 1.

Members of the clergy were also killed after being betrayed by their colleagues. One notable priest who took part in the killings in Kabgayi is Emmanuel Rukundo.

In 2009, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda found Rukundo guilty of genocide crimes and in October 2010 sentenced him to 23 years in prison.

Also on April 24, 1994, Tutsi were killed in Mayunzwe, one of the sectors of Tambwe Commune in current day Ruhango District.

On that day, more than 850 people were killed in the sector, most of them on a hill called "Calvary."

In Nyakarekare, also Ruhango, 30 Tutsi refugees were killed in ADEPR Mbuye, a Pentecostal church, and they were dumped into a pit at a nearby slaughterhouse. The killing was organised by Mbuye sector councilor Daniel Mafurebo.

In Bikungo bya Mukinga, in Kamonyi District, Maj Pierre Claver Karangwa, the head of National Gendarmerie Investigation Service ordered the killing of Tutsi who were being taken to Kabgayi.

The Tutsi were gathered in a house, which was later set on fire at the orders of Karangwa. Others were thrown in a pit toilet and burnt.

Karangwa, who fled to the Netherlands after the Genocide, was arrested by Dutch police first in May 2022 and later rearrested in October 2023