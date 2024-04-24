Zimbabwe: Garry Mapanzure's Posthumous Track Tackles Societal Struggles, Hidden Pain

The music of Garry Mapanzure continues to resonate even after his tragic passing in a car accident last October.

Last week, his management team released a posthumous song, keeping his legacy alive.

"Chirimumoyo Chirimuninga" - Shona riddle, the track departs from Mapanzure's signature melodic romantic style.

This song delves deeper, tackling societal struggles often hidden beneath the surface.

"Chirimumoyo Chirimuninga" paints a poignant picture of a society grappling with hardships.

People resort to alcohol and substance abuse to escape the pressures of daily life, with "muninga" or a cave symbolising these hidden struggles.

These burdens manifest as outward signs of sweat and toil, representing the constant battle to make ends meet.

"Do not just rush to criticise usati wanzwisisa nyaya. Many feel pain vakatorwa moyo ikavhiyiwa. Many seek happiness so vanovhura beer.

"Vakawanda tiri kukwata. Tiri ku boiler tiri mumbiya zvirikubikwa zviri mupfungwa zvoonekwa tichibuda ziya," sings Mapanzure.

The song further explores the theme of societal anger, again stemming from these underlying struggles.

Women, unfortunately, often bear the brunt of this frustration, experiencing violence at the hands of men who lash out due to their hardships.

The echoes of Mapanzure's voice offer hope for a resilient society.

"Tongoti tande nemugwagwa nayo nzira toona kwatichasvitswa totenda tasvika."