Uganda: Kalungu Family Searches for Woman Who Has Been Missing for Two Months

The family of Maria Teddy Namugga who went missing two months ago in Kalungu district are still searching for her whereabouts .

Namuga's grandmother Safiinah Naggayi said Namuga left Mugabi's home after getting into a misunderstanding with traditional healer Muzamiru Mugabi.

Namugga, who was pregnant at the time of her disappearance, was last seen the day she went for family support (money)from Mugabi, who is said to have been her husband and have a four year old daughter together and unborn baby, leaving her family suspicious of foul play.

The sorrow-stricken family at Kulubya village in Lukaya town council in Kalungu district continues to grapple with unanswered questions after Mugabi, the primary suspect who had been arrested was released by police.

The family members say there has not been any sign of urgency and transparency in the way police is conducting investigations, accusing officers of being lenient towards the suspect.

"Police know where Mugabi put the body of our sibling but did not allow us to follow them during the time they made a search. Namuga's siblings said.

"We just need him to show us the body of our sister to be buried by her family."

Namuga's father Eddward Kasule has given police a ten day ultimatum to have Mugabi re-arrested Mugabi after being released on police bond .

Ruth Nakawuki the mother of Namuga, said her four year old grandchild told them that she saw her father Mugabi severely beating up her mother and she started bleeding then later Mugabi covered her with a bedsheet as she lay on the ground.

"We definitely knew that she was killed and that is why we reported a case at Kalungu police station (SD REF:15/20/03/2024) to get justice but unfortunately we have failed," she said.

Masaka police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye confirmed Mugabi's release on bond, citing orders from prosecutors.

He however assured the family that investigations into the matter are still ongoing, adding that in case of fresh evidence implicating Mugabi in the murder, he will be re-arrested

However, local community leaders including Anatooli Mutebi, the LCI chairman of the village re-echoed sentiments of Namugga's family, expressing dissatisfaction which the way the case has been handled.