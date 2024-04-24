South Africa: SA's Most Dedicated Courier Braves Mdumbi River to Deliver Parcel

South Africa needs everyday champions. We have seen the impact they have on hope and positivity, on businesses, demonstrating that the current doesn't always move in one direction.

In a tale of remarkable commitment, Sixolile Nqeketo, 29, a local DPD courier driver, crossed the Mdumbi River by personally renting a kayak, arriving drenched and breathless, to ensure a timely delivery for a Takealot customer.

Warren Hudson, Manager at Cool Bananas at Tshani Village, and the grateful recipient of the delivery, explained the initial predicament, "I received a call from the delivery man who was on the opposite side of the river, about 25 kilometres away. The gentleman asked if it were in order if he left our parcel for us at Freedom O' Clock Backpackers Retreat, to which we explained that we would prefer to take delivery of it here at our home as arranged with Takealot, as we were extremely busy and had no means of crossing the river to collect the parcel. We kindly asked for him to bring it to us, to which the gentleman agreed," I was baffled when he said, 'I'll see what I can do.' And indeed, he did more than anyone could expect."

Unwavering in his resolve, the DPD courier driver employed a local kayak service at his own expense, and proceeded to jog along the beach, making it to...