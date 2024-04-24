Kenya: Traffic Disruptions in Various Parts of the Country After Heavy Rains

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has warned of traffic disruptions on various roads across the country, following the flooding situation that has been caused by yesterday's heavy downpour.

In a statement, the agency has pointed out that some parts of the Thika Superhighway have been heavily affected and motorists should considesing alternative routes.

It further cautioned motorists to be cautious at the bridge linking Kitengela to Mombasa along Namanga road after Athi River burst its banks.

"Motorists are strongly urged to refrain from attempting to cross the bridge until the water levels recede to safe levels," KenHA stated.

The authority has advised affected motorists to reroute via "East African Portland Cement junction via Athi River to Devki."

KenHA has put emphasis on motorists to prioritize their safety as well as plan their journeys accordingly with safety in mind.

The Kenya Red Cross has in the same breadth deployed its response teams to assist in evacuating families to safety and provide other life-saving interventions after Athi River burst its banks.

The Agency says many parts of Nairobi have experienced heavy rainfall overnight, resulting in flash floods in areas such as Mukuru, Mathare, Umoja 3, Ruai, Utawala, Githurai, Kahawa, Eastern Bypass, Kenyatta Road, Juja and Kitengela.

Roads and bridges are affected, leading to heavy traffic on major roads.