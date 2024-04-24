Rwanda: Kagame's Delight At Arsenal's Demolition of Chelsea

President Paul Kagame has praised Arsenal for their impressive performance during Tuesday night's 5-0 humiliating victory over Chelsea a 5-0 to open a three-point lead in the English Premier League title run-in.

Kagame is an avid Arsenal fan, while Arsenal are one of the top football clubs in Europe that promote the Visit Rwanda brand.

Leandro Trossard opened the score after just four minutes before Ben White and Kai Havertz scored a brace apiece as highflying Gunners eased past Chelsea at the Emirate Stadium in what was the London rivals' biggest defeat this season.

"Maaan....that is the #Gunners we love...!!!." Kagame reacted following the match on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Maaan....that is the #Gunners we love....!!!-- Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) April 23, 2024

The win saw Arsenal move top of the league table with 77 points after 34 games. They are now three points clear of Liverpool who have played a game less and four ahead of Manchester City who have two games in hand.

Manager Mikel Arteta is pushing to guide Arsenal to their first Premier League title since the Invincibles of 2003/04 and the way has been handling the club recently has impressed the club's supporters including Kagame who never cease to show the love he has for the club.

Arsenal is one of three European teams that have a strategic tourism partnership with Rwanda along with Champions League semifinalists Bayern Munich (Germany) and Paris Saint-Germain (France).

ALSO READ: Rwanda-Arsenal deal: What does the country stand to benefit?

Through the partnership, which dates since 2018, the English club sports the "Visit Rwanda" logo on the left sleeve of all first team, under-23 and Arsenal Women's matches.