Kenya: Healthcare Sector Leaders Call for Connectivity to Boost Patient Outcomes, Cut Costs

24 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — M-Tiba, a healthcare app, has urged the government to leverage more technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence, in the medicalcare sector to boost connectivity and cut healthcare costs.

In a statement released yesterday, M-Tiba is optimistic that leveraging and dissolving these advancements in the healthcare sector will allow healthcare facilities and insurers to drive smarter processes, enhanced efficiency, and an elevated customer experience.

According to M-Tiba Managing Director Pieter Prickaerts, technological advancement in the healthcare sector will not only ensure transparency in health coverage but will also increase insurance uptake.

"With the technology, innovation, and capabilities we already have, I firmly believe we can significantly increase insurance uptake from just 3% through collaboration," he said.

"For insurance companies, the connection with the individual means there is real-time customer feedback and real-time data insights, enabling them to better serve their customers. Ultimately, translating to easier access to care for individuals," he added.

According to the managing director of Wingspan consultancy, Catherine Bosire, the country's healthcare sector lacks adequate expertise in the AI field, and thus they should partner with specialists in the field.

According to the CEO of Metropolitan Hospital, Kanyenje Gakombe, enhanced connectivity in the healthcare sector will offer more effective solutions, significantly contribute to a simplified healthcare journey, and allow stakeholders to unlock opportunities to benefit patients.

"Collaboration unlocks a greater potential. By working together we will simplify the healthcare journey, deliver solutions more efficiently, and leverage a more connected network of data and technology. This will allow all stakeholders to unlock opportunities to benefit the patient, without having to reinvent the wheel independently," he stated.

