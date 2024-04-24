Kenya: 8 Counties to Experience Power Black-Out Due to Maintenance Works

Nairobi — Eight counties are set to experience power interruption Wednesday following maintenance works by the Kenya Power Company.

In a statement, Kenya Power, stated that parts of Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Busia, Kissi, Migori, Homabay, Nyeri, and Kiambu Counties are set to experience the blackout.

In Nairobi, parts of Garden Estate including Ridgeways Lane, Castle Gardens, Garden Estate Academy, Rubies Garden estate, Samaki Frive, Mountain Mall, Blue Springs, Quiver, homeland, and adjacent customers are set to experience the blackout from 9:00 AM to 5:00PM.

In Kiambu County Parts of Ruaka and Mulberry, which include Parts of Ruaka Town, Gertrude's Ruaka, Gacharage Pri, Joyland, Decimo and adjacent customers are set to experience the blackout from 9:00AM to 5:00PM.

In Nyeri Count, Parts of Blueline ,Munyu Kimahuriare set to experience the blackout from 9:00AM to 5:00PM.

These parts include Kakuret, KWS Mt Kenya, Kamburaini, Kiriakor, Soweto, Naromoru Girls, Judea, Meere, Lusoi, Warazo, Ndathi, Mapema, Munyu Aguthi, Gitinga and adjacent customers.

In Uasin Gishu County, the whole of Moi University Campus, Talai Estate, Cheboigwa, Tulop village and adjacent customers are set to experience the interruption from 9:00AM to 4:00PM

In Busia County, Parts of Mundika, Nasewa, and Lung'a are set to experience the interruption from 9:00AM to 5:00PM.

These areas include Lubiri, Khungukhungu, Mundika, Budokomi, Matayos, Igero, Nambale Boys, Siekunya, Busidibu, Okoa Mkt, Lung'a Fisheries and adjacent customers.

In Kisii, parts of Nyangena and Nyabururu which include the Nyabururu complex, Matoke, and adjacent customers, are set to experience the interruption from 8:00AM to 2:00PM.

In Migori county, parts of Uriri, Kakrao, God Jope, which include, Kamsaki, Koigo, Bware, Kolwal,Oyani, Ugari,Warisia, Stellah, Magongo, Rayudhi, Nyasare, Chamkombe, Pinnacle Plaza, Kimadui and adjacent customers are set to experience the interruption from 9:00AM TO 3:00PM.

In HomaBay County parts of Ramul, Mawego and Ramba which include Denis Obara Sec School, Oreri pri School, Ramula Mkt, Ramula Sub County Hospital, Ramula Subcounty Offices, Ramba Mkt, KANU mkt, Mawengo complex Nad, Linda Mkt, Ongilo Pri School, Odino Dispensary, Akwara Mkt, Bware sec School and adjacent customers are set to experience the blackout from 9:00AM to 3:00PM.

