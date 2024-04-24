Kenya Railways Suspends Commuter Services Following Heavy Rains

24 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Mercy Sowek

Nairobi — The Kenya Railways company has suspended commuter train services in the city following heavy rains that has led of flooding in various parts of the country.

The corporation noted that the floods affected the railway lines, making it difficult for trains to operate.

The trains serve various routes in the city including Syokimau, Pipeline, Njiru and Kikuyu among other areas.

The Kenya Urban Authority has ordered the temporary closure of some highways following the heavy rains experienced last night.

Aerodrome Road, UN Avenue - Runda, Kasarani Mwiki Road at Mwiki Bridge are among the afffected roads.

Motorists have also been warned of flooding along Mombasa Road at Cabanas, Thika Road at Githurai/ Kahawa bridge.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.