Kenya Railways Suspends Commuter Services Following Heavy Rains

Nairobi — The Kenya Railways company has suspended commuter train services in the city following heavy rains that has led of flooding in various parts of the country.

The corporation noted that the floods affected the railway lines, making it difficult for trains to operate.

The trains serve various routes in the city including Syokimau, Pipeline, Njiru and Kikuyu among other areas.

The Kenya Urban Authority has ordered the temporary closure of some highways following the heavy rains experienced last night.

Aerodrome Road, UN Avenue - Runda, Kasarani Mwiki Road at Mwiki Bridge are among the afffected roads.

Motorists have also been warned of flooding along Mombasa Road at Cabanas, Thika Road at Githurai/ Kahawa bridge.