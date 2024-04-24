Kenya: KPA Issues Evacuation Notice for Idle Equipment At the Port

In a bid to optimise operational efficiency and ensure safe harbour operations, the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has initiated a comprehensive port clean-up exercise that would require owners of empty containers and idle equipment to move them out of the facility.

This move aims to declutter yard areas, facilitating the maximal utilisation of space within the port premises.

Following equipment survey conducted at the Port of Mombasa, officials have identified various items contributing to congestion, leading to inefficiencies.

These include privately owned idle equipment, stalled vehicles, tools, and long-stay empty containers scattered across the port premises and within designated sick bays.

Owners of these items have been officially notified by the KPA and are required to promptly arrange for their evacuation within 14 days from the issuance of this notice,

" Owners are hereby notified and required to make arrangements for their evacuation from the Port premises within 14 days from the date of this Notice, i.e. by close of business on 7th May 2024," said KPA in a notice on Tuesday.

Additionally, owners must settle any outstanding charges owed to the Authority before evacuating their belongings.

For the convenience of stakeholders, a comprehensive schedule detailing all overstayed empty containers is available for reference at the office of the Manager Container Operations.

Failure to comply will result in the KPA taking decisive action per the provisions outlined in the Kenya Ports Authority Act.

"In such an event, the Authority reserves the right to dispose of the aforementioned items to cover any incurred charges, without further recourse to the owners," said KPA.