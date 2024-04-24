Kenya: Govt to Release Ksh26m Owed to Dairy Farmers By New KCC

24 April 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)

The government has unveiled plans to disburse Ksh26 million in payment to dairy farmers nationwide to clear the debt owed to milk farmers.

Cooperatives Principal Secretary Patrick Kilemi, appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Cooperatives, said plans are already under way to release dues owed to New Kenya Cooperative Cremeries (New KCC) farmers.

The funds are earmarked to be channeled through cooperative societies, aiming to boost the agricultural sector's stability.

This move comes against the backdrop of mounting pressure from farmers across the nation due to prolonged delays in payments.

Mr Kilemi, facing scrutiny from committee members regarding the allocation and distribution of the cherry revolving fund intended for coffee farmers, affirmed the government's commitment to implementing strategies ensuring timely remuneration for farmers.

The prevailing challenges of indebtedness and market volatilities confronting farmers underscore the urgent need for prompt payments.

The measures seek to mitigate the adverse effects of financial strains and uncertainties within the agricultural landscape.

In response to queries regarding the allocation mechanisms of the cherry revolving fund, Kilemi assured the Committee of ongoing governmental efforts to streamline the disbursement processes.

highlighting transparency and efficiency, the PS reiterated the government's commitment to fostering an environment conducive to the agricultural community's prosperity.

The infusion of financial support aims to invigorate the dairy sector, a critical component of the nation's economy, by empowering farmers with the means to sustain their operations and navigate market challenges effectively.

