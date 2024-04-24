Angola and Indonesia Trade Rises to USD 1.6 Billion in Five Years

Luanda — The volume of business between Angola and Indonesia has risen from USD 1.5 billion to USD 1.6 billion in the last five years, said Tuesday in Luanda Province the Indonesian ambassador to the country, Wisnu Edi Pratignyo.

According to the diplomat, who was speaking at the Indonesia/Angola Business Forum, during the period under review Angola exported to Indonesia, in addition to agricultural products, essentially oil.

He emphasised that his country intends to increase the volume of exports in the coming years, with the inclusion of Angolan fisheries and mineral products.

The diplomat recognised Angola as a country with enormous resources, a fact that stimulates Indonesia to want to strengthen even more the cooperation relations, given that his country is among the fastest growing in the world.

The diplomat disclosed that Indonesia is also interested in cooperating with Angola in the education sector, through the provision of scholarships, as well as with ANGOP, for the exchange of information.

In turn, the Angolan minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Carmen dos Santos, said that Angola intends to cooperate with the Indonesian government, especially in the production of tilapia, of which the Asian country has experience to pass on to the Angolans.

Angola and Indonesia have bilateral agreements in the areas of trade, industry, education and technology.

History

Indonesia has been a partner in South-South cooperation since the Bandung Conference, held from 18 to 24 April 1955.

Since then, the two countries maintain political relations in an indirect way and the political and diplomatic relations saw significant improvements on August 7, 2001.

The two countries have signed several legal cooperation instruments, namely the Agreement on Visa Exemption for Diplomatic Passports, the Memorandum on Political Consultations as well as the Memorandum of Understanding between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Angola and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Indonesia in 2017.