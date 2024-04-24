Mozambique: Angola and Mozambique Sign Two Legal Instruments

23 April 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola and Mozambique signed two legal instruments on Tuesday, in the Mozambican city of Maputo, to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

These are the Verbal Process of the 10th Session of the Angola/Mozambique Bilateral Commission and an Agreement in the field of Health, both documents signed by the Angolan Foreign minister, Téte António, and the Foreign minister of Mozambique, Verónica Macano Dlhovo.

The Verbal Process is an instrument that allows the parties to agree on areas of co-operation, actions and targets with a view to supporting the implementation of agreements signed or under negotiation.

The agreement signed in the field of Health focuses on the training of professionals in this sector, academic exchange between training institutions, primary care, chronic communicable and non-communicable diseases, as well as collaboration between the national health institutes of Mozambique and Angola, in the area of research into laboratory diagnosis, research and quality systems.

It also covers epidemiological surveillance and pharmacovigilance, response to public health emergencies and biosafety, natural disasters, cooperation between the medicines regulatory authorities of the two countries and other areas of cooperation of mutual interest.

