Mogadishu, Somalia — In a significant display of the strengthening ties between Somalia and Turkey, H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre, the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, hosted a dinner for the Turkish navy officers and commanders aboard the Turkish Navy Ship Kinaliada F514.

The ship docked at the Mogadishu Sea Port earlier in the day, and the dinner event was attended by officials from the Somali government, highlighting the importance of the occasion.

The dinner marked the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between Somalia and Turkey, emphasizing the commitment of both nations to further enhance their cooperation in various fields.

The event was seen as a gesture of friendship and goodwill, demonstrating the strong bond and mutual respect between the two countries.

Turkey has been a key partner for Somalia in its efforts to rebuild and develop, particularly in the areas of security, infrastructure, and education.

The Turkish Navy Ship Kinaliada's visit to Mogadishu symbolizes the ongoing collaboration between the two nations and their shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous future.

During the dinner, the Prime Minister of Somalia and the Turkish navy officers discussed potential areas of further cooperation, including joint training programs, capacity-building initiatives, and the exchange of expertise in maritime security.

They also explored opportunities for collaboration in the fields of trade, investment, and development, which would contribute to the economic growth of both nations.

The dinner event was a testament to the strong partnership between Somalia and Turkey and their determination to work together for the benefit of their people.

As the Turkish Navy Ship Kinaliada continues its visit to the Mogadishu Sea Port, both countries are poised to embark on a new era of cooperation and friendship, with the potential for further strengthening their ties in the years to come.