Sudanese Armed Forces - 'Two Drones Shot Down Over River Nile State'

Shendi — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) claim to have shot down drones over Shendi in River Nile state on Tuesday. Widely circulated videos show the drones flying above Shendi, while witnesses from Shendi told Radio Dabanga that four drones were spotted, "all of which were shot down", they say. While the precise number of drones involved is difficult to verify, the command of the SAF Third Infantry Division in Shendi says that it managed to shoot down two drones on Tuesday.

In a statement published by the SAF publicity channel, the head of the guidance and services division, the military information officer of the of the Shendi infantry, Col Hafiz Fathur Rahman Mohammed, says that the drones, which he describes as hostile, were dealt with by anti-aircraft weaponry within the command of the division. This led to debris falling on the buildings of the division's airfield without causing any damage or injury to lives or equipment. The colonel explains that they were able to deal with two drones withing an hour of each other.

Atbara witnessed an attack by drones that targeted a group iftar in Ramadan for the Baraa ibn Malik Islamic Battalion, which is fighting in the ranks of SAF, with the bombing led to the deaths and injuries.

At least five people died and others were injured in an apparent 'drone attack', which targeted a Ramadan iftar by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) affiliated El Baraa bin Malik Brigade in Atbara in Sudan's River Nile state on March 2.

Security services in Sudan's El Gedaref state are probing a drone attack that targeted the military base of the Security and Intelligence Services in Al Fao, that was struck and damaged by two drones in an attack two weeks ago. The results of the investigations have not yet been released.

Aerial bombardment

The Civil Resistance Committees say that the Sudanese Air Force launched an air strike on the city of Rifaah in El Gezira on Monday, which led to the injury of several civilians.

In Khartoum, the pace of military operations decreased over the past two days, while on Monday evening, a huge fire broke out in a building in the Firdous neighbourhood, in the eastern part of the capital Khartoum, which is under control of the Rapid Support Forces.