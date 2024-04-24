Kenya: 1 Million Kenyans to Undergo AI, Cybersecurity Training

24 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Felix Okara

Nairobi — At least 1 million Kenyans will be trained on artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, offering digital job opportunities for the youth.

The program is a joint agreement between the Kenya Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) and Acyberschool and was signed at the Connected Africa Summit 2024.

It will be implemented in five years, with both parties collaborating in resource mobilization.

John Paul Okwiri, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KoTDA, said that the initiative will augment the Jitume Digital Skills program and accelerate digital skills development in the country.

"Today was a very exciting day for us because in partnership with Acyberschool, we have been able to sign an MoU to train Kenyan youth on AI, emerging technologies, and cybersecurity solutions training. This means that in the near future, we shall enhance our ability to have more jobs in the digital space," said Okwiri.

"The program will be done in phases and our target is to train one million youth. This is a key target for us, and we believe through mobilizing resources together, we shall be able to augment our key efforts in Jitume programs," he added.

Already, Konza Technopolis, the ICT Authority, and the TVET Authority are spearheading the Jitume Program to provide specialized training and resources to support the growth of digital technologies in Kenya.

"Cybersecurity and AI are emerging areas which are key in the new digital jobs. We are training Kenyans for the future of work, and I would like to encourage all young people to take this opportunity, train and acquire the relevant skills required to thrive in the digital industry," Evalyn Oloo, CEO, Acyberschool, and Chairperson, Africa Cybersecurity and AI Foundation (ACAIF), said.

