Sudan: EU Ambassador Urges 'Press Protection and Humanitarian Access' in Sudan

Kampala / Paris — During the recent Canal France International (CFI) meeting in Uganda's capital of Kampala yesterday, European Union Ambassador to Sudan, Aidan O'Hara, underscored the critical role of journalists in Sudan and stressed the importance of guaranteeing their safety and freedom to report.

Addressing concerns over humanitarian access and accountability for war crimes, O'Hara highlighted the necessity for "concrete action" from all parties involved.

"I'm very happy that Radio Dabanga is here with so many other journalists," O'Hara stated. "Being together in a safe place to talk about the protection of journalists and the valuable work they do in telling the story."

Expressing gratitude to Radio Dabanga and other partners, O'Hara considered connection between journalists and civil society in Sudan to be of the utmost necessity.

"You [Radio Dabanga] play a vital role in the whole political process," he affirmed, emphasising the need for dialogue and professional media to address challenges effectively.

The ambassador acknowledged the €2 billion raised during the recent Paris Conference, and the importance of ensuring aid reaches those in need.

"Access is vital," he stated, calling for collaboration to avert bureaucratic complications and ensure aid delivery according to international humanitarian law.

Responding to questions about the resumption of political talks in Sudan, O'Hara expressed hope for a successful outcome but stressed the need for genuine commitment from all parties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Human Rights Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The key to success will be that the two belligerents enter into these talks in good faith," he asserted, highlighting the urgency of ending the conflict and restoring civilian rule.

O'Hara affirmed the EU's commitment to justice and accountability. "There should be no impunity," he stated firmly, stressing the need for cooperation with international bodies like the International Criminal Court to ensure accountability for war crimes.

"We need to give Sudan back to the people," he said, urging action to meet the expectations of the Sudanese people.

He stated the importance of moving from words to action, particularly regarding accountability for past crimes. "The world is watching," he warned, urging all parties to fulfil their commitments and ensure justice for the people of Sudan.