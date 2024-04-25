Kenya: Willem Hondius, Architect of Low Cost Air Travel in Kenya Passes Away

Jambojet founding chief executive Willem Alexandar Hondius has died, Kenya's budget carrier has announced.

Mr Hondius, who led the budget carrier for five years, passed away on April 14 at his home in the Netherlands.

Mr Hondius is celebrated for democratising air travel, making it accessible beyond the affluent, through the establishment of the low-cost carrier in 2013.

With over 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, the Dutch executive held various roles, showcasing his expertise and passion for air travel.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our former CEO, Mr Willem Hondius, who passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2024," stated Jambojet.

During his tenure as CEO, Mr Hondius played a key role in laying the foundation of Jambojet in the Kenyan market, setting up the essential framework that shaped the airline's success today.

Jambojet praised his passion for people, customers, and his unwavering vision, which, combined with his extensive industry knowledge, propelled the airline to great heights soon after its inception.

Mr Hondius also contributed as a Non-Executive Director on the Jambojet Board and served as the Chairman of the Strategy Board Committee until his passing.

Before his role at Jambojet, Mr Hondius held the position of General Manager for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines for Eastern Africa, stationed in Nairobi since 2012.

Before that, he served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Transavia Airlines, a subsidiary of KLM, and was involved with various board memberships.