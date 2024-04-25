Madagascar Receives a High-Level Visit From the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (Gpei) to Strengthen Routine Immunisation, Fight Polio, and Increase Immunisation Coverage

press release

Antananarivo — A high-level delegation of the Global Polio Elimination Initiative (GPEI) is in Madagascar to support the country in strengthening routine immunisation while combatting a polio outbreak in the country.Over the next three days, the delegation will meet with President of Madagascar, the First Lady, the Minister of Public Health and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to strengthen collaboration between the government and the partners, while taking advantage of the "Big Catch-up" to fill immunisation gaps in Madagascar. The partners will also discuss how best to build on the government's successes in strengthening routine immunisation and sustaining progress in the fight against polio in Madagascar.

The team is composed of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the Polio Oversight Board Chair, Dr Chris Elias, the UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, Etleva Kadilli, the Regional Head, East & Southern Africa Gavi Executive Director, Dr Pietro Di Mattei, and the French Ambassador in Madagascar, M. Arnaud Guillois.

"We are here not only to discuss the way forward, but also to congratulate the national health authorities for their personal commitment as immunisation champions. Their contributions have paved the way to reach every child and it is therefore imperative that we continue to support and encourage Madagascar in its efforts to further improve immunisation coverage and end polio transmission," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti.

Madagascar was certified as a country free of indigenous wild poliovirus in June 2018, but it is now classified by the International Health Regulations (IHR) as a state infected with the circulating variant of poliovirus type 1 with a risk of international spread, and therefore put under temporary recommendations since January 2023.

Since September 2020, the country has been facing a resurgence of cases of poliomyelitis. A total of 287 cases had been confirmed (as of November 2023), including 45 paralytic cases and 198 detections in wastewater samples. Two paralytic cases have been reported in adults (aged 32 and 29 years) since 28 January 2023. Cases in adults thus place the country in a unique position that has required innovative responses. Four large-scale vaccination campaigns were carried out in 2023. The first round conducted from 16 to 19 May 2023 vaccinated more than 5,000,000 (99.8%) children under 5 years of age. As a result, no new polio cases have been reported in Madagascar in the last 6 months. In addition, simple hygiene practices such as good sanitation and hand washing can aid in reducing transmission.

"Too many children continue to be deprived of life-saving vaccines and the longer we wait to reach and vaccinate them, the more vulnerable they become and the greater the risk of deadly epidemics," said Alex de Jonquieres, Director of Health System Strengthening at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. "By strengthening routine immunisation and increasing vaccination coverage, we can ensure that the most marginalised communities are no longer left behind," he added.

In order to meet this challenge, and mobilize all social, economic, cultural and governmental sectors to strengthen routine immunisation, increase vaccination coverage, catch up with zero-doses and under-vaccinated children, the visit will be marked by a series of meetings with senior government officials, technical and financial partners, humanitarian actors and the media.

The delegation will join H. E. President Rajoelina at the inauguration of a new vaccine storage facility in the heart of Antananarivo, which was funded by Gavi. They will also launch the "Big Catchup" under the patronage of H.E the First Lady while marking African Vaccination Week and the 50th anniversary of the Expanded Programme on Immunization.

"By putting routine immunisation at the centre of the country's primary health care system, the Government of Madagascar will be able to stop transmission of the poliovirus and significantly improve the declining routine immunisation rates. We stand ready to support the Government with reaching every child with the vital immunisations they need to be protected from polio and other easily preventable diseases," said UNICEF's Etleva Kadilli.

These moments will be dedicated to the recognition of the continuous improvement of the quality of polio campaigns and the potential of its integration into activities to strengthen immunisation coverage.

Notes to editors

About WHO

Dedicated to the health and well-being of all people and guided by science, the World Health Organization leads and champions global efforts to give everyone, everywhere, an equal chance at a safe and healthy life. We are the UN agency for health that connects nations, partners and people on the front lines in 150+ locations - leading the world's response to health emergencies, preventing disease, addressing the root causes of health issues and expanding access to medicines and health care. Our mission is to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable. www.who.int

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. For more information about UNICEF and its work, visit: www.unicef.org

Follow UNICEF on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines NGO Health Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 1 billion children - and prevented more than 17.3 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology - from drones to biometrics - to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.