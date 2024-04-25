Uganda: China and WFP Join Forces to Boost School Meals and Promote Access to Education in Uganda

Kampala — The Government of the People's Republic of China has provided funding to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) for the provision of school meals to over 165,000 children in Karamoja region in Northeastern Uganda. "This contribution is part of China's commitment to improving food security and nutrition, developing human capital, strengthening people's livelihoods, and boosting the local economy in Uganda," said H.E. Zhang Lizhong, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Uganda.

This contribution will enable WFP to procure maize, beans, and vegetable oil locally, benefiting school children and smallholder farmers alike, thereby stimulating the local economy. WFP's Home-Grown School Feeding initiative, which emphasizes local procurement and nutritious meals, has already made significant strides in boosting food security and stimulating economic growth in Karamoja.

WFP registered a fivefold increase in the local procurement of food from smallholder farmers in Karamoja (from 414 metric tonnes in 2022 to 2,345 metric tonnes in 2023), injecting USD 1.9 million into the local economy.

Karamoja has the highest rates of food insecurity and malnutrition in the country. According to WFP's Fill the Nutrient Gap analysis, 84% of households in Karamoja cannot afford a nutritious diet daily. These hardships often compel parents in Karamoja to pull their children, particularly older girls, out of school to assist with household responsibilities. Karamoja also has the lowest literacy rate in the country, with only 31% of the population over the age of 18 being literate, compared to a national average of 68%.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are grateful for the contribution of the Government of the People's Republic of China supporting our efforts to provide school meals to children," said Abdirahman Meygag, WFP Country Director and Representative in Uganda. "We have witnessed children who have benefited from school meals programme become senior government officials, doctors, and entrepreneurs. By providing school meals, WFP aims to address these challenges and create a pathway to a brighter future for Uganda."

Research demonstrates that providing daily school meals serves as a powerful incentive for impoverished families to enrol their children in school. These meals enable students to concentrate on their studies, leading to sustainable increases in school enrolment and lower dropout rates. Studies indicate that school meal programs can boost enrolment by an average of 9 percent and reduce anaemia prevalence in girls by up to 20 percent. Harvard University has found that every USD 1 invested in school meals yields an average return of USD 9 in economic benefits.