Algeria: President Tebboune Conducts Partial Reshuffle of Walis

24 April 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Wednesday conducted a partial reshuffle of walis (provincial governors), the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

"The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, conducted on Wednesday 15 Shawwal 1445 AH, corresponding to 24 April 2024, a partial movement of walis:

- Transfer of Mr. Mustapha Aghamir, wali of Ouargla, to the province of Bordj Badji Mokhtar.

- Transfer of Mr. Abdelghani Filali, wali of Ain Defla, to the province of Ouargla.

- Transfer of Mr. Aissa Aziz Bouras, wali of Ouled Djellal, to the province of Ain Defla.

- Transfer of Mr. Abderrahmane Dehimi, wali of Bordj Badji Mokhtar, to the province of Ouled Djellal," the statement said.

