Sudan: The United States Calls for an Immediate Cessation of Attacks in El Fasher, North Darfur, Sudan

24 April 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
The United States calls on all armed forces in Sudan to immediately cease attacks in El Fasher, North Darfur. We are alarmed by indications of an imminent offensive by the Rapid Support Forces and its affiliated militias. An offensive against El Fasher city would subject civilians to extreme danger, including the hundreds of thousands of displaced persons who have taken refuge there. The United States is deeply troubled by credible reports that the RSF and its affiliated militias have razed multiple villages west of El Fasher. We also condemn reported indiscriminate aerial bombardments in the region by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and their continued limitations on life-saving humanitarian aid access.

The leaders of the SAF and RSF and their affiliated militias face a choice - escalate the violence and perpetuate the suffering of their people while risking the disintegration of their country, or cease attacks, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and prepare in good faith for negotiations to end this war and restore power to the people of Sudan.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

