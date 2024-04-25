South Africa: Sassa Workers Busted in Grant Fraud Scheme - South African News Briefs - April 25, 2024

Sassa Employees Arrested in Fraud Scheme Exposed by Whistleblower

Two Sassa employees are set to face court proceedings following revelations of an alleged fraudulent scheme within the agency, brought to light by a whistleblower, reports IOL. The suspects, aged 45 and 70, reportedly solicited the whistleblower's assistance in registering elderly social grant recipients with promises of R1,000 per application. The suspects were apprehended after attempting to process applications outside standard procedures, with an initial batch of 15 applications accompanied by R15,000 in enticement. A subsequent batch of 20 applications and R23,150 led to their arrest, during which an unlicensed firearm and ammunition were discovered in their vehicle. The suspects face charges of corruption, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and ammunition, scheduled to appear in court.

Mining Giant BHP Eyes Anglo-American in Mega-Mining Deal

BHP Group, the world's largest mining company, has made a significant move by proposing a takeover of its rival, Anglo American, potentially igniting the largest shakeup in the industry in over a decade, reports News24. BHP wants Anglo to spin off its South African platinum and iron ore units before the takeover. BHP aims to expand its copper footprint through the deal. Anglo-American is considered a good target because of its copper operations in South America, but its complex structure and South African exposure have discouraged suitors in the past. If the deal goes through, it would be the first mega-deal among big miners in over a decade. However, regulatory hurdles and Anglo's recent setbacks are potential challenges. The deal could also spark other mining companies to make bids for Anglo-American.

South Africa, U.S. Team Up to Bust Drug Traffickers

South African police are working with U.S. authorities to stop drug trafficking, reports IOL. A team of officers from both countries is collaborating to prevent drugs from South America from reaching South Africa. South African Police Service (SAPS) national commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, says that in the last six months, police in the province have recorded a number of cocaine busts at the Durban Harbour and King Shaka International Airports Dube Tradeport with the largest consignment seized at the Durban Harbour valued at R115 million in December 2023. Operation Shanela, launched in May last year, has led to thousands of arrests for drug possession and dealing, indicating a concerted effort to combat the illicit drug trade.

More South African news