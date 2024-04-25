Mozambique: STAE Agrees to Destroy Proof of Election Crimes in Muembe

24 April 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

The régulo (traditional chief) Chitalo, from the village of the same name in Lutuesse, Muembe, Niassa, submitted a list to the local registration post of 108 members of the community to be registered as priorities, supposedly to the benefit of the Frelimo Party.
The Renamo monitor in Chitalo, Muemede Ali, last week sent a complaint to the District Elections Commission in which he accused the supervisor of the local brigade of using the list of priority persons to be registered. Ali said he was expelled from the room because he protested.
This week, a brigade from the district STAE met with those involved, namely the supervisor of the brigade, the two monitors (from Renamo and Frelimo), and the régulo (in the green chair) to solve the problem.

After the meeting, it was decided that the list would be destroyed and would not be provided as evidence to the public prosecutor. But the majority may already have been registered; the electoral crime has been committed. However, the evidence has not been destroyed - we have a photo of the list:
cid:clip_image003.png

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.