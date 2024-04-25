Mozambique: Observers Report 1 in 8 Registration Posts Not Working

Mais Integriadade observers visited 1792 registration posts in the week 14-20 April, and found 234 not working. This is 12% of registration posts - a high number and much higher than earlier reports by STAE of just 2%. The problems were in Cabo Delgado (21% of posts not functioning), Zambézia (4%), Nampula (3%) and Niassa (3%). Other provinces had only 0% to 2% of posts not working.

Observers reported multiple problems in many registration posts. The biggest problems were with printers, with 112 not working in observed registration posts which were not functioning.

Observers reported 77 mobile IDs (registration computers) not working, many due to lack of electricity, which in turn was often caused by rain and cloud meaning that solar panels did not provide enough power. Observers also report 44 registration posts not running due to lack of registration forms or voter registration cards, and 16 where the camera was not working.

The was a huge range in turnout. Some observers reported on whether polling stations had a queue at the end of the day, and they found 337 of 837 did. Most polling stations with queues gave numbered tickets (senhas) to those in the queue, allowing them to register first on another day.

Most observers stayed for a least two hours. For 1547 registration posts, observers counted how many people registered while observers were present at the post, and there was a huge difference.

+ There were big registrations in 34 registration posts, with more than 40 citizens registered during the observation, with the highest number registered at 121.

+ In 421 registration posts between 15 and 39 registered during the observation period, which indicates a high turnout.

+ In 582 posts registration was slow with registration between 5 and 14.

+ In 303 posts registration was only between 1 and 4 voters.

+ And 164 posts registered 0 voters while observers were present.

In only 11 registration posts observation was prohibited by the post head. The biggest problem was in KaMavota in Maputo Cidade, where observation was prohibited 5 times; post heads say STAE told them observation was not allowed. The others were Tete, Marara district (2 times); Nampula, Moma (1) and Larde (1); Sofala, Buzi (1); and Maputo Province, Moamba (1).

During 14-20 April Mais Integridade observers visited 1792 registration posts in all provinces. Of those 234 were not functioning. In addition, 84 mobile brigades had moved on and were not found.

As the data shows, in districts with municipalities nearly everyone registered last year, which accounts for the low turnout this year in those districts. But in districts without municipalities, turnout appears to be quite high.