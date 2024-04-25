Mozambique: Publicity works - 2 When a Supervisor Arrives, Computers Suddenly Work in Alto Molócuè

24 April 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

In Alto Molócuè, we reported all last week that known Frelimo people could register, but would-be Renamo voters were told the Mobile-ID, the registration computer, did not work. The publicity finally attracted a visit by the provincial supervision. Strangely enough, the mobiles became operational at precisely the same period as their visit. Our correspondents noted that in the two posts visited (Pedreira Alta and EPC-sede), the most problematic mobiles functioned again and the attendance of the potential voters was more humanised than before the breakdowns..

