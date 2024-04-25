Tunisia: Head of State Focuses On Return of Tunisians Abroad and Functioning of Govt in Meeting With PM

Tunis — President Kais Saied met with Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani at Carthage Palace on Wednesday evening to discuss the progress of the government's work over the past few days, in particular measures relating to the return of Tunisians living abroad.

The President stressed the need to create the best conditions to facilitate procedures at air, land and sea ports and to improve the quality of services provided to Tunisians living abroad before their return, during their return and during their stay in the country, according to a statement from the Presidency.

The functioning of a number of public institutions was also discussed, as well as the need to take urgent measures to ensure that each official carries out his duties to the fullest and that citizens' interests are not disrupted or delayed for "often not innocent reasons".

The President said: "Today we are called upon to respond to the demands of our people and to take fateful decisions that do not allow for hesitation.

Loyalty to the homeland is not a slogan to be raised, and the revolution is not just a memory, but must be embodied every day and at all levels, because honesty and loyalty to the homeland have a single seat, and those who choose to wait should sit outside the state apparatus".